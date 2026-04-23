Iran provides figures on essential goods imported during war
Iran reports significant imports of essential goods during the recent conflict and underscores the strategic importance of 24-hour operations at Shahid Rajaee Port amid ongoing tensions with the U.S. and Israel.
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