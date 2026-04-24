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Azerbaijan's Baku hosts roundtable on intellectual property and AI (PHOTO)

Society Materials 24 April 2026 10:36 (UTC +04:00)
Azerbaijan's Baku hosts roundtable on intellectual property and AI (PHOTO)

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Farida Mammadova
Farida Mammadova
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BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 24. A roundtable discussion on the topic “Innovation Potential: Intellectual Property + Artificial Intelligence” is being held today in Baku to mark “World Intellectual Property Day,” Trend reports.

The event will be attended by Kamran Imanov, Chairman of the Board of the Intellectual Property Agency, as well as representatives of the Human Rights Commissioner, the Ministry of Culture, the Ministry of Science and Education, and the Ministry of Youth and Sports.

As part of the event, Kamran Imanov, Chairman of the Board of the Intellectual Property Agency, will deliver a report on the topic “Innovation Potential: Intellectual Property + Artificial Intelligence.”

The event will continue with discussions and presentations on this topic.

Will be updated

Azerbaijan's Baku hosts roundtable on intellectual property and AI (PHOTO)
Azerbaijan's Baku hosts roundtable on intellectual property and AI (PHOTO)
Azerbaijan's Baku hosts roundtable on intellectual property and AI (PHOTO)
Azerbaijan's Baku hosts roundtable on intellectual property and AI (PHOTO)
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