Azerbaijan's SOFAZ breaks down its investment portfolio shares by Apr. 2026
As of April 1, 2026, SOFAZ's investment portfolio saw a decrease in bonds and money market instruments, while stock holdings remained steady. The share of gold increased, and real estate and infrastructure slightly declined. Overall, the portfolio's value grew significantly compared to last year.
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