Azerbaijan showcases reconstruction efforts in liberated Fuzuli (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 24. A presentation on reconstruction efforts in the liberated Azerbaijani city of Fuzuli took place, according to Trend’s Karabakh bureau.

The event was held at Fuzuli International Airport.

The presentation was attended by Minister of Economy Mikayil Jabbarov, Minister of Science and Education Emin Amrullayev, Special Representative of the President Emin Huseynov, LUKOIL founder Vahid Alekperov, and CEO of LUKOIL Azerbaijan CJSC Rasim Amraliev.

The presentation was delivered by Emin Huseynov.