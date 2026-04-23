Nar celebrates World Book Day in Salyan (PHOTO)

Affordable mobile operator Nar has successfully implemented another initiative as part of its ongoing educational outreach across the regions of Azerbaijan, marking 23 April – World Book Day.

A meeting with students was held at Sarvan village secondary school named after Isfandiyar Hasanov in the Salyan district, featuring authors Gunel Akbar and Amin Oruj. Organized by Parlag Imzalar (Parlaq Imzalar) publishing house, the event provided an engaging platform to discuss the importance of reading, answer students’ questions, and enable direct interaction with the authors. The primary objective of the event was to promote reading habits among students and strengthen an educational environment.

Additionally, intellectual and entertaining board games were organized for the students, contributing to the development of their logical thinking skills and promoting productive leisure time.

It should be noted that Nar, which consistently places the regions of Azerbaijan at the center of its activities, continues to contribute to youth development through its corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives in the field of education and awareness. Through such initiatives, the company supports expanding access to educational opportunities for different segments of society.

Currently serving 2.2 million subscribers, Nar has been the leading mobile operator in Azerbaijan for the past seven years, based on the Net Promoter Score. This success is driven by Nar’s consistently implemented customer-centric strategy. The mobile operator provides users with reliable, high-quality communication services, a variety of internet packages, and modern eSim technology at affordable prices.