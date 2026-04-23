Turkmenistan sheds light on name of bank leading country’s ATM network
Turkmenistan has presented data on the structure of its ATM network, with SCB Dayhanbank holding the largest share, while several other major banks account for most of the remaining infrastructure across the country.
Access to paid information is limited
If You already have an account, please log in
Subscription to paid content
Gain access to all that Trend has to offer, as well as to premium, licensed content via subscription or direct purchase through a credit card.
- AZN
- USD
- EUR
- RUB
10 news item
40.00 23.50 20.00 0.00Buy
Subscribe to paid news for 3 months
1 020.00 600.00 510.00 0.00Buy