Azerbaijan reveals state budget revenues for 1Q2026

Azerbaijan recorded a budget surplus of 1.78 billion manats in the first quarter of 2026, as revenues reached 9.6 billion manats and outpaced spending of 7.8 billion manats, according to the Finance Ministry. Strong tax collections and steady transfers from the State Oil Fund helped push revenues 5% above forecasts, with the non-oil sector accounting for more than half of total income.

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