Azerbaijan, Turkmenistan discuss expanding energy cooperation

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 22. The Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of Turkmenistan, Guvanch Agajanov, received the Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Azerbaijan to Turkmenistan, Gismat Gozalov, and discussed cooperation in energy sector, Trend reports via the Embassy of Azerbaijan in Turkmenistan.

During the meeting, Ambassador Gismat Gozalov congratulated Guvanch Agajanov on his appointment to the new position.

The sides emphasized that high-level mutual visits and contacts between Azerbaijan and Turkmenistan play an important role in the development of bilateral relations.

The sides discussed the current situation and future prospects of economic and energy cooperation between the two countries, particularly in the oil and gas field. The importance of the Joint Intergovernmental Commission in strengthening bilateral relations and further developing cooperation in the energy sector was highlighted.

At the same time, considering the rich energy potential and resources possessed by both countries, attention was drawn to favourable opportunities for expanding partnership in this field.

The Ambassador also congratulated Turkmenistan on the launch of the fourth phase of development of the “Galkynysh” gas field in cooperation with China. In this context, it was noted that a delegation led by SOCAR President Rovshan Najaf visited Turkmenistan and participated in the related events.

During the meeting, it was once again emphasized that the strategic partnership and brotherly relations between Azerbaijan and Turkmenistan, especially effective and practical cooperation in the energy sector, should be further expanded in the future.