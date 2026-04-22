Iran refuses to negotiate with U.S.

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 22. Iranian representatives will not participate in the talks with the United States, which were scheduled for April 22 in Islamabad, Trend reports.

According to the information, Tehran conveyed its refusal to participate in the negotiations to the American side through an intermediary in Pakistan. This decision is reported to be final.

Iran believes that participation in the negotiations is pointless and a waste of time, since, in their view, the United States is preventing the achievement of any reasonable agreement.