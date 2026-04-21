Strategy& launches in Azerbaijan with high-level client event in Baku (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 21. Strategy&, the global strategy consulting business, part of the PwC network, marked its official launch in Azerbaijan with a client event in Baku, bringing together senior leaders from across the public and private sectors.

The launch was led by the Global Strategy& Leader - George Sarraf, who travelled to Baku to personally mark the firm’s entry into the market and engage with clients and partners. His presence underscored the strategic importance of Azerbaijan within the firm’s regional and global priorities.

“This is a deliberate investment in Azerbaijan,” he noted. “We see strong momentum, clear ambition, and a unique opportunity to support the country’s next phase of development. Our focus is to work alongside our clients to deliver real, measurable impact.”

The event also marked the introduction of Dmitri Kryvozyatev, who will lead the firm’s activities in the country, establishing a dedicated, on-the-ground presence to support clients across both public and private sectors.

To mark the occasion, participants were addressed by Mr. Arif Aghayev, Deputy Chairperson of Azerbaijan Railways, and Mr. Elman Eminov, Chief Economist of PASHA Holding, who shared perspectives on Azerbaijan’s economic outlook and the importance of strategic collaboration in advancing national priorities.

Welcoming remarks were also delivered by Shaukat Tapia and Dana Inkarbekova, who emphasized that the launch reflects PwC’s continued investment in Azerbaijan and its clients, as well as confidence in the country’s long-term trajectory.

Strategy&’s entry into Azerbaijan is anchored in a clear ambition: to support the country’s transformation agenda by working closely with national champions, government institutions, and leading private sector organisations. The firm will focus on helping clients navigate complexity, accelerate economic diversification, strengthen competitiveness, and deliver sustainable, long-term value.

As part of the PwC network, Strategy& brings over a century of strategy consulting experience, combining global perspective with regional expertise and local insight. Its approach - strategy through execution - ensures that ambition is translated into tangible outcomes.

The establishment of Strategy& in Azerbaijan signals a long-term commitment to the market and to its clients. It reflects a belief in the country’s potential and a readiness to invest in building the capabilities, partnerships, and insights needed to support its continued growth.