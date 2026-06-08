KazMunayGas-Aero to fuel FlyOne Armenia flights in Almaty

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 8. Kazakhstan’s KazMunayGas-Aero and FlyOne Armenia airline have signed an agreement for into-plane aircraft refueling services at Almaty International Airport, Trend reports via KazMunayGas.

Starting June 12, 2026, FlyOne Armenia will launch regular passenger flights on the Yerevan–Almaty–Yerevan route, marking the carrier’s entry into the Kazakh market.

Under the agreement, KazMunayGas-Aero will provide a full range of aviation fuel services for FlyOne Armenia’s flights in Almaty in accordance with international safety and quality standards.

The initiative is being implemented as part of efforts to strengthen Kazakhstan’s transit potential and expand international air connectivity. The arrival of FlyOne Armenia in Kazakhstan reflects growing interest among international carriers in expanding air links with the country and tapping into its increasingly important aviation market.