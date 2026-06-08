Kazakhstan launches logistics center in Astana

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 8. A new logistics center worth 15 billion tenge (about $30 million) has been launched in Kazakhstan's Astana, Trend reports via the Kazakh government.

The facility will provide storage, processing, and distribution services for consumer goods destined for the capital and northern regions of the country.

According to Konstantin Lee, President of Wholesale and Retail Trade Enterprise, the project occupies a 5-hectare land plot. The total building area amounts to 22,000 square meters, while the usable area reaches 30,000 square meters. The center has created more than 200 permanent jobs.

“We built this project as part of the President’s directives on developing Kazakhstan’s logistics infrastructure. The key advantage of this logistics center is that it serves the northern, central, and eastern regions of Kazakhstan. It was designed with convenient logistics links to Russia in mind,” Lee said.

He noted that the company is expanding its logistics network nationwide, having also developed logistics centers in Aktobe, Almaty, and Shymkent.

“Shymkent serves routes toward Uzbekistan. In this way, we are developing logistics infrastructure across Kazakhstan,” Lee added.

Khalel Akimzhanov, Head of the Investment and Entrepreneurship Development Department of the Astana Akimat, said today that logistics and warehousing account for 38.8% of all investments in the city, while industrial output has grown by 7.6%.

According to him, Astana is home to 246,000 small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), employing around 560,000 people. SMEs contribute 66% of the capital’s economy, with the sector accounting for 76% of the city’s economically active population.