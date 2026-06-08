Uzbekistan’s Eco Expo paves way for international sustainability partnerships

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 8. The Eco Expo Central Asia 2026 attracted around 10,000 domestic and international participants and resulted in the signing of nearly 300 agreements aimed at advancing environmental sustainability, green investment, and climate action, Trend reports via the Uzbek National Committee on Ecology and Climate Change.

Speaking at a briefing, Murod Nurmatov, chief specialist at Uzbekistan’s National Committee on Ecology and Climate Change, said the event served as a major international platform for promoting environmental resilience, showcasing innovative green technologies, and attracting financing for environmental projects.

The exhibition brought together representatives from more than 150 countries, including government officials, international organizations, members of the diplomatic corps, and executives from leading global and local companies.

According to organizers, hosting the event in Samarkand created new opportunities for Uzbekistan to expand international cooperation in environmental protection, the green economy, and climate policy.

The expo featured startup projects from environmental innovators across Uzbekistan and Central Asia, enabling participants to engage with international investors, development institutions, and potential funding partners.

A total of 116 exhibition pavilions showcased environmental products, technologies, and services, while 37 stands were dedicated to innovative green startup projects. Uzbekistan’s regions also presented project portfolios focused on climate adaptation and environmental sustainability, highlighting investment opportunities for donors and financiers.

During the event, Uzbekistan and its partners signed approximately 300 agreements covering environmental projects and programs in areas such as renewable energy, climate adaptation, water resource management, waste processing, and other sustainability-related sectors.

The exhibition also hosted more than 50 side events, dialogue platforms, and thematic forums, providing a venue for discussions on key environmental and climate challenges facing the region.

The event's broad international participation and strategic focus are expected to help Uzbekistan attract additional climate and environmental investment, expand access to international expertise, and strengthen both regional and global cooperation on sustainability initiatives.