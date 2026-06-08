Kazakhstan set to launch meat processing plant in Astana

Photo: Ministry of Agriculture of the Republic of Kazakhstan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 8. Kazakhstan is set to launch a meat processing plant in Astana with an annual production capacity of 18,000 tons, Trend reports via the Kazakh government.

The project is being implemented as part of ongoing efforts by the government and the Astana city administration to expand agricultural processing and increase the production of value-added food products in line with the tasks set by President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.

The facility, being developed by Astana ETKOM LLP, is located in the capital’s Industrial Park. According to Astana ETKOM founder Farhad Madaliyev, the project is aimed at advancing deep processing of domestic raw materials, increasing meat product output, and strengthening Kazakhstan’s food security.

The total investment in the project amounts to 8 billion tenge (about $16 million). Financing has been secured through a combination of loans provided under state entrepreneurship support programs and investors’ own funds. Commissioning is scheduled for the second quarter of 2026.

The plant will be capable of producing up to 50 tons of finished products per day, equivalent to around 18,000 tons annually.

Its product range will include sausages, meat delicacies, semi-finished products, and chilled meat products. While primarily serving the domestic market, the enterprise also plans to target export markets.

Raw materials will be supplied mainly by Kazakh producers, including Aitas, KazBeef, as well as farming enterprises from various regions of Kazakhstan.

In 2026, Astana plans to launch 26 industrial projects worth 68.4 billion tenge (about $140 million), creating more than 1,400 jobs.