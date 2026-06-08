Triple pride in arena: Azerbaijani anthem played 3 times (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 8. Both the FIG World Cup and the international tournament in acrobatic and aerobic gymnastics successfully concluded at the National Gymnastics Arena on June 5-7, Trend reports.

In the three-day cup competitions, about 220 athletes from 14 countries in acrobatics and aerobics, and more than 150 athletes from 10 countries in the tournament, participated and demonstrated their skills. The first two days of the competitions were devoted to the qualifying round, and the last day to the final performances. Both the World Cup and the international tournament were remembered for their high competition, interesting performances, and a magnificent sports atmosphere.

In acrobatic gymnastics, balance and tempo movements were presented in the women's pair, women's group, men's pair, men's group, and mixed pair programs. In aerobic gymnastics, winners were determined in individual performances, mixed pairs, trios, and group programs.

At the FIG World Cup, the Azerbaijani national team finished the competition with 1 gold medal. Our women's group consisting of Anahita Bashiri, Zahra Rashidova, and Nazrin Zeyniyeva won the gold medal with 29.300 points, surpassing their competitors with their magnificent performance.

According to tradition, the AGF Trophy was presented to the athletes who collected the highest performance score in the qualification stage. Anton Kolobov (Russia) among men in aerobic gymnastics individual program, Anastasia Dmitrieva (Russia) among women, Borislava Ivanova and Hristo Manolov (Bulgaria) in mixed pairs program, and Azerbaijani women's group Anahita Bashiri, Zahra Rashidova, and Nazrin Zeyniyeva in acrobatic gymnastics were awarded the AGF Trophy.

Our favorite mixed pair of aerobic gymnastics, Madina Mustafayeva and Vladimir Dolmatov, finished the competition in 4th place with 19.025 points, while the trio of Leyla Bejanova, Arzu Aghayeva, and Khadija Guliyeva finished in 4th place with 17.588 points.

Meanwhile, at the international tournament, Azerbaijani gymnasts were represented in a total of 6 programs in acrobatics and aerobics. According to the final results of the competitions, our representatives in aerobic gymnastics achieved a number of successful results.

In the junior competition, Madina Ibrahimli and Toghrul Gulmaliyev won a gold medal in the mixed pairs program and rose to the highest step of the podium. Sama Hajizade and Arif Mammadzade, who performed in the same program, were awarded silver medals.

Arif Mammadzade won gold in the individual men's program, and Toghrul Gulmaliyev won a silver medal.

Ayan Iskandarli, Maryam Aliyeva, and Ayla Ismayilzade won bronze medals in the junior trio program. Nuray Aliyeva, Aytan Nasirzade, Gulnur Aghalarova, Aliya Jafarli, and Khadija Alasgarova, who performed in the group program, also won bronze medals.

Ayan Aghayeva, Fidan Ibrahimova, Leyla Ahmadova, Aydan Malikova, and Tahmina Ibrahimova, who competed in the group program in the youth age category, also won bronze medals, increasing the team's medal count.

Thus, Azerbaijani gymnasts demonstrated high results by completing the international tournament with 2 gold, 2 silver, and 3 bronze medals, and the World Cup with 1 gold medal.

During the competition, spectators had the opportunity to watch the brilliant performances of world-class gymnasts, and a real sports holiday took place in the arena. Participants and guests especially noted the high organization of the competitions.

Baku's successful hosting of international gymnastics competitions for the next time once again demonstrated the prestige gained by Azerbaijan in the field of sports and became a clear example of the support shown to the development of gymnastics in the country.