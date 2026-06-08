Azerbaijan invites Vietnam to deepen engagement in NAM Parliamentary Network (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 8. Sahiba Gafarova, Speaker of Azerbaijan’s Parliament, has invited Vietnam to participate actively in the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM) Parliamentary Network, a source in the parliament told Trend.

This issue was discussed at the meeting of the speaker with a delegation led by Nguyen Tien, Prosecutor General of the Supreme People's Procuracy (SPP) of Vietnam, who is on a visit to the country.

Gafarova expressed her confidence that the visit would contribute to strengthening Azerbaijan–Vietnam ties.

The meeting highlighted that the foundations of friendly relations between the two countries were laid by National Leader Heydar Aliyev and the great son of the Vietnamese people, Ho Chi Minh. During the meeting, it was stressed that these relations have developed dynamically since Azerbaijan’s independence. In the course of the meeting, it was noted that high-level reciprocal visits have played a key role in enhancing bilateral ties, and it was highlighted that the visits of the President of Azerbaijan to Vietnam and the President of Vietnam to Azerbaijan determined the dynamics of the relations.

The meeting noted the effective cooperation of the two countries within international organizations. Speaking in this regard about the importance of the NAM Parliamentary Network, Gafarova invited Vietnam to take an active part in the platform.

The speaker briefed the guest on the Azerbaijani Parliament’s cooperation with the Prosecutor General’s Office in the context of the country’s legislative development, the structure of the modern parliament in Azerbaijan, international activities, and representation of parties in parliament. It was pointed out that efficient cooperation between the ruling parties of the two countries - the New Azerbaijan Party and the Communist Party of Vietnam - contributes to fostering bilateral ties.

During the conversation, the speaker shared her views on cooperation with the Vietnamese parliament, activities of working groups on inter-parliamentary relations, and prospects for expanding relations between parliaments.

Expressing his gratitude for the meeting, Tien conveyed greetings from the Speaker of the National Assembly of Vietnam and shared his impressions of his visit to Azerbaijan. He noted with satisfaction that Azerbaijan has hosted several important international events, and in this regard, emphasized that COP29 was successfully held in the country.

Speaking about the development of relations between the prosecutor's offices of the two countries, the guest spoke about the importance of the documents signed between the organization he led and the Prosecutor General's Office of Azerbaijan and the prospects for cooperation. He noted that the cooperation program signed today between the Prosecutor General's Offices of Vietnam and Azerbaijan serves to further strengthen measures to combat crime.

The sides also discussed a range of other issues of mutual interest.