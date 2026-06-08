Uzbekistan chairs regional telecom summit on digital co-op, AI initiatives

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 8. Uzbekistan’s Minister of Digital Technologies Sherzod Shermatov chaired the joint 65th/32nd meeting of the Regional Commonwealth in the Field of Communications (RCC) and the CIS Coordinating Council on Informatization, where participants discussed regional telecommunications development, digital infrastructure, and artificial intelligence, Trend reports via the ministry.

The meeting brought together officials and industry representatives to address expanding international cooperation in telecommunications, advancing digital connectivity, and strengthening collaboration with international organizations.

A key topic was preparations for the International Telecommunication Union (ITU) Plenipotentiary Conference scheduled for 2026. During the discussions, Uzbekistan presented its proposal to host the World Telecommunication Standardization Assembly (WTSA) in the historic city of Samarkand in 2028.

Uzbekistan also announced its candidacies for membership in the ITU Council and the Radio Regulations Board for the 2027–2030 term.

Participants reviewed measures to expand digital infrastructure and accelerate the deployment of non-geostationary satellite systems, including integrating them with mobile communication networks. Officials noted that these technologies could improve connectivity and service quality while extending telecommunications coverage across the region.

The meeting also addressed the future development of the regional telecommunications market, improvements to international roaming services, closer collaboration between telecoms operators and ways to simplify cross-border telecoms services.

Artificial intelligence emerged as one of the central themes of the discussions. Participants expressed their support for Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev’s initiative to set up a Regional Expert Council on Artificial Intelligence and Digital Technologies.

The sides also discussed creating a regional platform as part of the “AI for Good” initiative, adopting AI-powered solutions in public administration and economic sectors, and developing statistical data infrastructure to support AI technologies.

Participants voiced support for Uzbekistan’s proposals in telecommunications and digital development, highlighting the country’s growing role in advancing regional digital cooperation.

At the conclusion of the event, Shermatov received a commemorative order recognizing his contribution to international and regional cooperation on the occasion of the RCC’s 35th anniversary. Several officials and employees of the Ministry of Digital Technologies and its affiliated organizations were also honored with awards.