Azerbaijan, Denmark mull over expansion of economic cooperation

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 8. The expansion of economic cooperation between Azerbaijan and Denmark was discussed, Azerbaijan’s Minister of Economy Mikayil Jabbarov wrote on his X account, Trend reports.

“We were pleased to meet with Ole Toft, the Non-Resident Ambassador of the Kingdom of Denmark to Azerbaijan, and Sule Erdim Ersoy, the General Manager of Novo Nordisk Azerbaijan. The discussions highlighted the priority areas on the bilateral economic cooperation agenda and the potential for diversifying business ties. The meeting also covered the operations of Novo Nordisk Azerbaijan, joint initiatives in the health sector, and opportunities for collaboration in public-private partnerships,” the post reads.

Founded in 1923 and headquartered near Copenhagen, Denmark, Novo Nordisk is a global pharmaceutical and healthcare company. The company states that its mission is to drive change in the fight against diabetes, obesity, and other serious chronic diseases, such as rare blood disorders and endocrine disorders.

The company pursues this goal by advancing breakthroughs in science, expanding access to its medicines, and working toward the prevention and, ultimately, the complete cure of the diseases it treats.

The company employs approximately 69,000 people across 80 offices worldwide, and its products are available in 170 countries.