Trump confirms destruction of nuclear sites in Iran following ‘Operation Midnight Hammer’

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 21. Operation Midnight Hammer was a complete and total obliteration of the Nuclear Dust sites in Iran, U.S. President Donald Trump wrote on Truth Social, Trend reports.

"Operation Midnight Hammer was a complete and total obliteration of the Nuclear Dust sites in Iran. Therefore, digging it out will be a long and difficult process," he emphasized.

Meanwhile, as no tangible progress was made in the nuclear negotiations between the U.S. and Iran, the situation escalated on February 28, when the United States and Israel launched military airstrikes against Iran. In retaliation, Iran initiated missile and drone strikes targeting Israeli and U.S. installations in the region. Following these developments, a two-week ceasefire agreement was brokered on April 7 through Pakistan's mediation. However, during subsequent talks between the U.S. and Iran in Islamabad on April 11, no consensus was reached.