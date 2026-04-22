Azerbaijan's Intellectual Property Agency talks activity on exposing Armenian falsifications

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 22. Chairman of the Board of the Intellectual Property Agency of Azerbaijan, Kamran Imanov, spoke about the work on exposing Armenian falsifications and plagiarism, Trend reports.

In an interview with reporters on the sidelines of a conference on the theme "Ancient texts and classical sources expose Armenian forgeries and fabrications or about ancient Turan and proto-Turkic tribes in the territories of Asia Minor and their relations with the Caucasus" being held in Baku on the occasion of the World Book and Copyright Day, he noted that the song "Intizar" (music by composer Nushaba Muradova, lyrics by poetess Sudaba Shafa) performed by People's Artist of Azerbaijan Elmira Rahimova was posted on the YouTube platform under the title "Ter Hisus Ari" performed by Armenian musician Artash Asatryan as an example of Armenian music. The Armenian performer introduced himself as the author of words and music.

"New Year's song (music by composer Gular Hasanova, lyrics by poet Baba Vaziroghlu) performed by People's Artist Brilliant Dadashova was posted on YouTube under the title "Qez Hamar" performed by another Armenian singer Tigran Asatryan. Armenian harmonicist Gagik Stepanyan, who used the music of the Azerbaijani songs 'Bəs nə deyim', 'Ay bəri bax', 'Niyə yox deyirsən', and 'Güman yeri var', prepared medleys and placed them on YouTube, but didn't specify the names of the songs and authors. The Cypriot singer of Armenian origin, Hovik Demirchyan, also appropriated the song "'Qal, sənə qurban' (music by composer Alakbar Taghiyev, lyrics by poet Mikayil Mushfig), performed it as an Armenian song in Greek under the title 'Hara gedir', and distributed it on the YouTube platform.

As a result of measures taken by the agency, these cases of plagiarism by Armenians were stopped. Thus, the aforementioned performances of Artash Asatryan, Tigran Asatryan, Gagik Stepanyan, and Hovik Demirchyan, which they presented as Armenian works, were removed from the YouTube platform," Imanov said.