  1. Home
  2. Economy
  3. Oil&Gas

Azerbaijan reports electricity exports to Iran in 2M2026

Oil&Gas Materials 23 April 2026 06:30 (UTC +04:00)
Azerbaijan reports electricity exports to Iran in 2M2026

Follow Trend on

Sadig Javadov
Sadig Javadov
Read more

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 23. Azerbaijan exported electricity to Iran in the first two months of 2026, Trend reports, citing the State Statistical Committee.

From January through February, Azerbaijan supplied 5.5 million kilowatt-hours of electricity to Iran, generating $157,000 in revenue.

Compared with the same period in 2025, exports to Iran declined slightly by 4.5% in volume and 4.8% in value.

During the same period, Iran also exported electricity back to Azerbaijan. Imports totaled 2.613 million kilowatt-hours worth $74,000, reflecting a modest year-over-year decrease.

Overall, Azerbaijan exported 72.208 million kilowatt-hours of electricity worth $3.9 million to three countries—Russia, Georgia, and Iran—during January–February 2026. At the same time, imports from the same group of countries totaled 16.5 million kilowatt-hours worth $619,000.

Latest

Latest

Read more