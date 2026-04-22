Turkmenistan proposes UN-backed regional water council at Astana summit

ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, April 23. Turkmenistan has proposed establishing a regional council on water use under the auspices of the United Nations as part of efforts to strengthen coordination on water resource management in Central Asia, Trend reports via the press service of the Turkmen Government.

The initiative was put forward by President of Turkmenistan Serdar Berdimuhamedov at a Regional Ecological Summit 2026 in Astana, Kazakhstan, on April 22.

According to Berdimuhamedov, the proposed body could become a practical platform for aligning national approaches to water use and ensuring balanced distribution of transboundary resources across the region.

He noted that Turkmenistan consistently advocates for transparent and rules-based water cooperation, stressing the importance of adhering to international legal frameworks and taking into account the interests of all countries sharing river basins.