Speaker of Azerbaijani Parliament meets Irish parliamentary delegation (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 21. Speaker of the Azerbaijani Parliament, Sahiba Gafarova, has met with a delegation led by Tony McCormack, head of the Ireland-Azerbaijan interparliamentary friendship group, during their visit to the country, the parliamentary press service told Trend.

Gafarova recalled with satisfaction her visit to Ireland and meetings held there, including her meeting with Speaker of the Irish Parliament Verona Murphy in July last year. She noted that agreements had been reached on developing ties between the two parliaments during those contacts and expressed confidence that the current visit would further advance interparliamentary cooperation.

The sides also emphasized the importance of joint activities within international parliamentary organizations.

Thanking for the invitation and the warm hospitality, McCormack conveyed greetings from Speaker Verona Murphy to Gafarova. He noted that there are opportunities to build closer relations between the two parliaments and said that such visits and contacts serve this purpose.

Gafarova also briefed the guests on Azerbaijan’s democratic development and achievements, as well as the work of the legislative body and its international activities. She emphasized that Azerbaijan’s independent foreign policy creates favorable conditions for the parliament’s international engagement.

The speaker noted that Azerbaijan hosts numerous international events, which also serve as a platform to present the country’s perspectives to the global community.

During the meeting, the sides exchanged views on the Azerbaijan-Armenia normalization and peace process, as well as other issues of mutual interest.

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