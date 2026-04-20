President Ilham Aliyev’s presence at Antalya Forum marks key diplomatic step - political analyst

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 20. President Ilham Aliyev’s participation in the Antalya Diplomacy Forum is viewed as a continuation of Azerbaijan’s foreign policy line focused on dialogue and multi-vector diplomacy, political analyst Azer Garayev told Trend.

According to him, the forum serves as an important diplomatic platform where regional and global issues are discussed by heads of state and government, foreign ministers, and representatives of international organizations.

Garayev noted that the event is significant for President Ilham Aliyev both in terms of presenting Azerbaijan’s positions to an international audience and engaging in direct exchanges on ongoing regional developments.

“In particular, topics such as the post-conflict agenda in the South Caucasus region, peace processes, and economic cooperation opportunities are widely discussed on such platforms,” Qarayev said.

He added that meetings held within the forum framework carry particular diplomatic importance, creating additional opportunities for the development of bilateral relations, expansion of economic and energy cooperation, and discussion of regional security issues.

“These meetings usually allow for more flexible and operational exchanges of views than formal negotiations,” he said.

Garayev highlighted a trilateral meeting between President Ilham Aliyev, President of Türkiye Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, and Prime Minister of Pakistan Shehbaz Sharif held on the sidelines of the forum. According to him, the sides exchanged views on regional and international developments, with the meeting considered important for continued dialogue and mutual understanding.

He also emphasized that amid rising geopolitical tensions, regional conflicts, and shifting power balances globally, political dialogue and cooperation between states have become increasingly important.

“The meeting between President Ilham Aliyev, Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, and Shehbaz Sharif is particularly significant in this context. It focused on regional stability, security, and economic cooperation. The foreign policy approaches of all three countries are based on mutual support and strategic partnership. Such contacts contribute to strengthening political coordination in conditions of global uncertainty,” he said.

Garayev added that such events also strengthen Azerbaijan’s position as an active participant in international politics.

“Through diplomatic forums, new areas of cooperation are identified, and existing partnerships are deepened. Overall, participation in the Antalya Diplomacy Forum and the meetings held there are an important diplomatic step reflecting Azerbaijan’s practical foreign policy strategy, its openness to international dialogue, and its active role in regional processes,” he concluded.

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