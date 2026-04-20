Iran rules out new round of negotiations with U.S. — MFA

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 20. Iran has no plans to hold another round of talks with the U.S., the spokesperson for the Iranian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Esmaeil Baghaei, said in his statement during press conference in Tehran, Trend reports.

According to him, no decision has been made on the Iranian side yet regarding holding discussions.

"For Iran, there is a contradiction between the negotiations and practical steps taken by the U.S. side. This further increases Iran's distrust of the U.S.'s goals. Iran will prioritize its national interests and make the necessary decision to continue the discussions," he added.

Meanwhile, as no tangible progress was made in the nuclear negotiations between the U.S. and Iran, the situation escalated on February 28, when the United States and Israel launched military airstrikes against Iran. In retaliation, Iran initiated missile and drone strikes targeting Israeli and U.S. installations in the region. Following these developments, a two-week ceasefire agreement was brokered on April 7 through Pakistan's mediation. However, during subsequent talks between the U.S. and Iran in Islamabad on April 11, no consensus was reached.