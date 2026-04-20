US detains Iranian vessel in Gulf of Oman - Trump

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 20. US forces have detained an Iranian cargo ship in the Gulf of Oman, US President Donald Trump on Truth Social, Trend reports.

According to him, the ship was stopped for attempting to break the naval blockade.

Trump wrote that the American destroyer USS Spruance intercepted the vessel Touska in the Gulf of Oman and ordered the crew to stop. However, the Iranian sailors refused to comply.

"The Iranian crew refused to listen, so our Navy ship stopped them right in their tracks by blowing a hole in the engineroom. Right now, U.S. Marines have custody of the vessel," he added.