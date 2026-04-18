Azerbaijan and Rwanda chart pathways for cooperation development

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 18. The prospects for bilateral and multilateral cooperation have been discussed between Azerbaijan and Rwanda, a source in the Azerbaijani Ministry of Foreign Affairs told Trend.

The discussion was held during a meeting between Azerbaijan's Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov and Rwanda's Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Olivier Jean Patrick Nduhungirehe, on the sidelines of the Antalya Diplomacy Forum.

The meeting noted that despite the geographical distance, the development of cooperation between the two countries is on the agenda, and expressed confidence that the political consultation mechanism in this direction is making a positive contribution to the process.