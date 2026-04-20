Kyrgyzstan sees broad-based growth across key sectors in 1Q2026
Photo: Press Service of the President of Kyrgyzstan
Kyrgyzstan’s sectoral data for the first quarter reflects growth across all major industries, led by construction and industry, with more moderate expansion in services and agriculture.
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