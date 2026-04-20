Escalating geopolitical tensions and conflicts continue to underscore vulnerability of development gains achieved over decades - President Ilham Aliyev

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 20. ESCAP remains one of the most inclusive and impactful regional platforms of the United Nations, playing a vital role in advancing sustainable development, facilitating regional connectivity, trade and economic cooperation. We are pleased to contribute to this important work, particularly at a time when multilateralism must be strengthened, said President Ilham Aliyev in his address to the participants of the Eighty-second session of the United Nations Economic and Social Commission for Asia and the Pacific, Trend reports.

"We meet during the period of heightened global uncertainty. Escalating geopolitical tensions and conflicts continue to underscore the fragility of international peace and security, as well as the vulnerability of development gains achieved over decades. In this context, Azerbaijan reaffirms its unwavering commitment to the principles of sovereignty and territorial integrity of states.

Since 2021, when I first addressed this distinguished body, the South Caucasus has undergone profound transformation. Azerbaijan has fully restored its sovereignty and territorial integrity and initiated a peace agenda with Armenia. At the Washington Summit last August hosted by President Donald Trump of the United States of America, historic progress was achieved in the normalization between Azerbaijan and Armenia.

Today, we are witnessing the dividends of peace. Trade relations between Azerbaijan and Armenia have commenced, and Azerbaijan is now facilitating transit access for Armenia. Reciprocal visits of civil society representatives are contributing to confidence-building.

At the same time, Azerbaijan is undertaking unique and large-scale reconstruction projects in liberated territories completely devastated under the occupation. The Great Return Program is progressing well. Over 80,000 people have returned to the Garabagh and East Zangezur regions — to rebuild their lives, reunite with their homeland, to study, and to work. However, landmines remain a serious humanitarian and development challenge — one that also affects several countries across the ESCAP region and calls for enhanced international cooperation. Since the end of the conflict in 2020, more than 400 Azerbaijani civilians have been killed or injured in landmine explosions," the address notes.