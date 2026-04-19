Azerbaijan releases data on revenue from electricity exports

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 19. Azerbaijan exported 96.772 million kilowatt-hours of electricity in the period from January through March 2026.

The data obtained by Trend from the State Customs Committee indicates that revenue from electricity exports amounted to $5.09 million.

Compared to the same period in 2025, the volume of electricity exports decreased by 343.6 million kilowatt-hours, or 4.5 times, and in monetary terms, by $19.3 million, or 4.8 times.

Meanwhile, electricity exports accounted for 0.59% of the non-oil sector.

In addition, it is noted that in the period from January through March 2026, Azerbaijan’s foreign trade totaled $9.4 billion, which is $2.6 billion, or 21.9%, less than the same period last year.

Of the total foreign trade, exports amounted to $5.4 billion, while imports totaled $4.005 billion. Over the past year, exports decreased by $984 million, or 15.4%, and imports by $1.6 billion, or 29.3%.

Consequently, the trade balance showed a surplus of $1.3 billion, which is $675 million, or 1.9 times, higher than last year.