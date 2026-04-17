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Armenia moves to practical implementation of regional connectivity projects with U.S. - Deputy FM

Economy Materials 17 April 2026 20:09 (UTC +04:00)
Armenia moves to practical implementation of regional connectivity projects with U.S. - Deputy FM

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Laman Zeynalova
Laman Zeynalova
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ANTALYA, Türkiye, April 17. Armenia is transitioning to the practical implementation of regional connectivity projects with the United States, Vahan Kostanyan, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Armenia, told Azerbaijani journalists on the sidelines of the Antalya Diplomatic Forum, Trend's special correspondent reports.

He stated that work on implementing previously agreed decisions is now entering a practical phase.

“We are currently continuing the implementation phase and preparing to begin practical work on the ground with our American colleagues,” he said.

Kostanyan added that the parties have already agreed on a framework model for project implementation following the trilateral agreement adopted on January 13.

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