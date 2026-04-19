Azerbaijan and Jordan discuss intensifying efforts to expand cooperation

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 19. On April 18, Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov met with Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates of the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan Ayman Safadi on the sidelines of the Antalya Diplomacy Forum, Trend reports, citing the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry.

According to the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry, the sides discussed issues of bilateral and multilateral cooperation between Azerbaijan and Jordan, as well as the situation in the Middle East.

The sides emphasized the importance of further developing friendly and partnership relations between Azerbaijan and Jordan, as well as the need to intensify efforts to expand cooperation both bilaterally and within international organizations. It was noted that the mutual support based on friendship and solidarity within the United Nations, the Organization of Islamic Cooperation, the Non-Aligned Movement, the OSCE and other multilateral platforms deserves high appreciation.

During the meeting, the ministers held detailed discussions on the current security situation in the Middle East.

The sides stated that the resolution of the crisis is possible only through political and diplomatic means, expressing hope for successful results of dialogue and negotiations.

They also exchanged views on other issues of mutual interest.