Azerbaijan, Kyrgyzstan highlight expanding cooperation across multiple sectors (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 18. Foreign Minister of Azerbaijan Jeyhun Bayramov met with the Foreign Minister of the Kyrgyz Republic Jeenbek Kulubayev on the sidelines of Antalya Diplomacy Forum, Trend reports, citing Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry.

Ministers reaffirmed the steady expanding strategic partnership grounded in shared historical, cultural, and brotherly ties. The Ministers emphasized that active political dialogue at all levels continues to serve as a key driver for expanding cooperation in trade, economy, transport, education, culture, and humanitarian fields.

The sides underscored the importance of coordinated engagement within international and regional platforms, including the United Nations, the Organization of Turkic States, and the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation, expressing confidence that continued mutual support will further strengthen multilateral cooperation.