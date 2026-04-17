Turkish FM stresses importance of regional responsibility in Middle East

ANTALYA, Türkiye, April 17. The concept of regional responsibility must be implemented in the Middle East, Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan said at the opening ceremony of the Antalya Diplomatic Forum, Trend’s special correspondent reports.

Fidan noted that the region can no longer afford wars, occupation, terrorism, and internal conflicts.

“As countries of the region, we are obliged to implement the concept of regional responsibility and strengthen regional peace and stability,” he emphasized.

According to him, this concept must be based on constant and productive dialogue among the countries of the region, respect for the independence, sovereignty, and territorial integrity of states, as well as the recognition of ethnic, cultural, and social diversity as a unifying factor.

Furthermore, Fidan noted the necessity of strengthening the defense capabilities of the region’s countries, not against one another but for the sake of mutual security, as well as a complete rejection of the use of non-state actors in interstate conflicts.

“We are moving toward an architecture in which regional issues will be resolved within the framework of the principles of good neighborliness and collective responsibility,” he said.

The minister emphasized that such a regional architecture is an essential foundation for long-term peace and prosperity.

Fidan added that history shows that lasting peace and stability are achieved through bold steps taken during the most critical periods.

“That is precisely why we continue to take steps to implement solutions based on common sense. The Antalya Diplomatic Forum is one of the most significant platforms for this endeavor,” he noted.

In conclusion, he expressed hope that the forum would benefit both the region and all of humanity, and expressed his gratitude to Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan for his support.