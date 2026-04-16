Azerbaijan calculates investments in construction sector for 1Q2026
Azerbaijan's construction sector saw a decline in fixed capital investments in Q1 2026. The majority of these investments were allocated to housing construction, which also experienced a decrease. Overall, the sector's investments dropped compared to the same period last year.
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