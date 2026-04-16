Kyrgyzstan expands agricultural lending in Nookat district
Photo: Ukimet Kazakhstan
Expanded access to concessional financing and improved water infrastructure is expected to strengthen agricultural productivity and support rural economic development in Kyrgyzstan.
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