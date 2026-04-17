Kazakhstan records state budget revenue growth in 1Q2026

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, April 17. In the first quarter of 2026, Kazakhstan recorded strengthening of the state budget’s revenues, Trend reports via the Kazakh government.

According to preliminary data, state budget revenues for Q1 2026 (excluding transfers) reached 104.4% of the plan. Out of the planned 6.176 trillion tenge ($13.42 billion), the budget received 6.444 trillion tenge ($13.99 billion), exceeding the plan by 268.7 billion tenge ($0.58 billion).

Compared to the same period in 2025, state budget revenues increased by 930.6 billion tenge ($2.02 billion), or 16.9%. Revenue overperformance was recorded in both the republican and local budgets.

Tax revenues in the republican budget for 2026 are planned at 18.886 trillion tenge ($41.0 billion), which is 4.4 trillion tenge ($9.56 billion) higher than the actual receipts in 2025.

The exchange rate used is the official rate of the National Bank of Kazakhstan as of April 8, 2026 (460.3 KZT per $1).