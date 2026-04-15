Azerbaijan reveals metrics of cargo movements via transport corridors in 2M2026
Azerbaijan's transport corridors saw varied cargo movement in early 2026. Rail transport handled the largest share, followed by road and sea transport. Compared to last year, rail and sea shipments dropped, while road freight saw growth.
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