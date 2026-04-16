Turkmenistan, Italy discuss North-South and East-West transport corridors

ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, April 16. President Serdar Berdimuhamedov of Turkmenistan met with Martin Brook, the newly appointed Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Italian Republic, to discuss the expansion of strategic cooperation, with a focus on transport corridors, Trend reports via the press service of the Turkmen government.

The conversation emphasized the importance of international transport corridors, particularly the North-South and East-West routes, which are seen as key links for enhancing trade and economic relations across Eurasia.

Both President Berdimuhamedov and Ambassador Brook acknowledged the considerable potential for strengthening bilateral collaboration in the fields of transport and logistics, alongside energy, agriculture, and trade.

Ambassador Brook conveyed his honor in representing Italy in Turkmenistan, expressing admiration for the country's peaceful foreign policy and the modern architectural and environmental standards of Ashgabat, which left a strong impression on him.