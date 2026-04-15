Azerbaijani and Russian MFAs release statement on AZAL plane crash

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 15. Azerbaijan and Russia have agreed to appropriately resolve issues arising from the crash of an AZAL plane near Aktau, Kazakhstan, the joint statement of the foreign ministries of the two countries says, Trend reports.

In accordance with agreements between the Presidents of Azerbaijan and Russia during their meeting in Dushanbe on October 9, 2025, the parties have reached an appropriate settlement of the consequences, including the issue of payment of compensation in connection with the crash of the Embraer 190 airplane belonging to Azerbaijan Airlines (AZAL) near Aktau on December 25, 2024, resulting from the unintended operation of an air defense system in the airspace of Russia.

The statement emphasized that steps undertaken confirm the mutual intention to build further mutually beneficial cooperation within the framework of allied interaction.

"We express confidence that the progressive development of Azerbaijan-Russia relations, based on mutual respect, trust, and taking into account each other’s interests, will continue to contribute to strengthening good-neighborly relations and expanding cooperation in the interests of the peoples of the two countries.

We once again extend our deepest condolences to the families and loved ones of those who lost their lives in the airplane crash and share the pain of this irreparable loss with all those affected by the tragedy," the statement noted.