Azerbaijan’s FM, U.S. Assistant Secretary of State discuss energy security issues (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 1. Azerbaijan’s Minister of Foreign Affairs Jeyhun Bayramov met with a delegation led by U.S. Assistant Secretary of State for Economic, Energy and Business Affairs Caleb Orr, the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry said, Trend reports.

The meeting focused on the current state and prospects of Azerbaijan–U.S. relations, as well as issues related to the economy, energy security, transport and communication links, investment and trade, and other topics of mutual interest on the regional agenda.

The sides emphasized the importance of further expanding mutually beneficial cooperation in line with the Strategic Partnership Charter signed between Azerbaijan and the United States. They also highlighted the significance of the first meeting of the Azerbaijan–U.S. Economic Dialogue for the development of bilateral ties.

The meeting underscored the long-standing cooperation between the two countries in the energy sector, particularly Azerbaijan’s contribution to energy security. Prospects for collaboration in renewable energy, the green transition, innovation, and high technologies were also discussed.

Jeyhun Bayramov briefed the U.S. side on Azerbaijan’s favorable investment climate, initiatives aimed at enhancing regional connectivity, and the development of international transport corridors. In this context, the growing role of the Middle Corridor and its contribution to regional economic integration were emphasized.

The parties also discussed the situation in the region and progress achieved following the historic agreements reached during the Washington Summit in August of last year, as well as issues related to the opening of communication routes and the implementation of the TRIPP project.

In addition, the sides exchanged views on other matters of mutual interest.

