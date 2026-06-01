Azerbaijan, Russia's Tatarstan advance talks on industrial park initiative (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 1. Azerbaijan’s Minister of Economy Mikayil Jabbarov and Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Industry and Trade of Russia’s Tatarstan Oleg Korobchenko have discussed the implementation of the Joint Industrial Park project during a meeting held on the sidelines of the Baku Energy Week, a source in the Azerbaijani Ministry of Energy told Trend.

At the meeting, the parties specifically highlighted the strengthening of Azerbaijan-Tatarstan economic and trade cooperation, as well as the further strengthening of partnership relations between the business circles of the two sides.

In addition, issues related to the implementation of the Joint Industrial Park project, promotion of mutual activities in the energy sector, and holding the next meeting of the Joint Intergovernmental Commission were discussed.

The parties exchanged views on expanding bilateral relations.