Over 40 emission reduction technologies ready for deployment - Baker Hughes

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 1. The energy industry currently possesses more than 40 ready-to-deploy technologies for reducing emissions, which can be applied immediately without waiting for new developments over the next three to five years, Soumaya Tebbi, Head of Emission Reduction Strategic Initiatives under Climate Technology Solutions at Baker Hughes, said, Trend reports.

She made the remark during a panel session at the 31st International Caspian Oil & Gas Exhibition held in Baku.

She emphasized that Baker Hughes is an energy technology company that develops and services solutions for the energy and industrial sectors, with a mission to simultaneously provide affordable, reliable, and sustainable energy.

Tebbi paid special attention to the Climate Technology Solutions portfolio, which encompasses hydrogen technologies, clean energy, and emission reduction solutions. She noted that systematic work in this direction began in 2022 when an internal analysis of existing technologies was conducted within the company. This analysis revealed that Baker Hughes already possesses over 40 industrial and proven technologies ready for operational deployment.

"We are talking about solutions such as dry gas seals, valve systems, zero-emission compressors, pumping equipment, and specialized chemical technologies," she said.

The company representative specifically highlighted that the key challenge for the industry does not lie in waiting for new technological breakthroughs, but rather in accelerating the deployment of existing solutions.

"I would not wait for the next three to five years. Under current conditions, we need to start delivering more energy to the world right now using available technologies," she stated.

In conclusion, she noted that the priority for Baker Hughes remains the practical application of existing technologies that allow for a simultaneous increase in energy supply and a reduction in environmental impact.