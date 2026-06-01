Azerbaijan's Academy of Public Administration launches training program for Uzbek civil servants

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 1. The Academy of Public Administration under the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan continues to implement international training and internship programs aimed at sharing advanced practices in the field of public administration, Trend reports.

From June 1 to June 7, the academy will organize training and internship programs for a group of civil servants from the Republic of Uzbekistan, who are civil servants pursuing master's degrees at the Academy of Public Policy and Administration under the President of the Republic of Uzbekistan.

Speaking at the opening ceremony of the training and internship program titled "Innovative Technologies in Public Administration," the Rector of the academy, Academician Urkhan Alakbarov, emphasized the crucial role of the innovative public administration model implemented by President Ilham Aliyev in the country's sustainable development.

It was noted that under the leadership of President Ilham Aliyev, consistent and systematic reforms are being carried out in Azerbaijan toward the application of modern technologies in public administration, large-scale digitalization, human capital development, strengthening of the ecological approach, and the formation of an innovation-based economic model.

It was stated that as a result of this policy, Azerbaijan has become one of the countries in the region successfully implementing an innovative development model, widely utilizing modern management technologies, and effectively applying new approaches in public administration.

The rector noted that Azerbaijan's experience in public administration generates international interest, and such training programs carried out by the academy for civil servants of various states serve to expand the exchange of experience between countries and facilitate the study of the public administration model of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

Urkhan Alakbarov pointed out the existence of deep cooperation between the APA and the Academy of Public Policy and Administration under the President of the Republic of Uzbekistan, noting that joint events in the fields of public administration, education, and science are continuously implemented.

Speaking next, the Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Uzbekistan to Azerbaijan, Bakhrom Ashrafkhanov, noted that relations between Uzbekistan and Azerbaijan are based on a shared history, cultural roots, and mutual trust.

He emphasized that in recent years, as a result of the political will of heads of state Shavkat Mirziyoyev and President Ilham Aliyev, relations between the two countries have risen to the level of a strategic partnership and entered a new stage of development.

The ambassador mentioned that Azerbaijan's achievements in the fields of public administration, digital transformation, and innovative development are followed with great interest in Uzbekistan. He stated that this training program will create an opportunity for participants to study Azerbaijani experience closely, acquire new knowledge and skills, and at the same time contribute to strengthening professional ties between the two brotherly countries.

Sarvar Inogamov, Director of the Personnel Training Center for Civil Service of the Academy of Public Policy and Administration under the President of the Republic of Uzbekistan, welcomed the event participants and stated that bilateral relations between Uzbekistan and Azerbaijan are developing successfully in all fields.

He noted that the exchange of experience in public administration, joint training programs, and academic cooperation play an important role in developing ties between Uzbekistan and Azerbaijan. According to him, this program implemented between the Academy of Public Administration under the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Academy of Public Policy and Administration under the President of the Republic of Uzbekistan serves the professional development of civil servants, enhances modern management knowledge, and further strengthens cooperation between the two countries.

Following this, the civil servants pursuing master's degrees from Uzbekistan expressed that they arrived in Baku with special interest and conveyed their confidence that such programs would be continuous.

Within the framework of the training program, lectures and presentations will be organized for the participants on topics such as digital transformation in public administration, digitalization in legislative activity, tourism policy, environmental management, human rights, state sovereignty, and international relations. Visits to state institutions of the Republic of Azerbaijan are also planned as part of the program.