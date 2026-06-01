IRGC retaliates after U.S. military strikes communication hub in southern Iran

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 1. A few hours ago, the U.S. military carried out an attack on a communication hub on Sirik Island, located in the Hormozgan Province of southern Iran, the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) stated, Trend reports.

According to the information, in response to this attack, IRGC targeted the center from which the strike was launched, successfully hitting the intended targets.

IRGC warned that if any attacks against Iran are repeated, the response will be completely different, and the U.S. side will bear full responsibility for the consequences.

The U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) released a statement confirming that the U.S. military carried out strikes against Iranian radar facilities and unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) control stations.