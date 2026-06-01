Iran releases currency exchange rates for June 1

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 1. The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) has released the official exchange rates for foreign currencies as of June 1, Trend reports.

According to the CBI's announced rates, the value of 45 currencies went up, while 1 currencies fell compared to May 31.

The official rate for $1 is 1,357,562 rials, while one euro is valued at 1,582,923 rials. On May 26, the euro was priced at 1,569,869 rials.

Currency Rial on June 1 Rial on May 31 1 US dollar USD 1,357,562 1,346,418 1 British pound GBP 1,826,825 1,811,915 1 Swiss franc CHF 1,738,221 1,723,978 1 Swedish króna SEK 146,873 145,665 1 Norwegian krone NOK 146,831 145,610 1 Danish krone DKK 211,821 210,082 1 Indian rupee INR 14,296 14,174 1 UAE Dirham AED 369,656 366,622 1 Kuwaiti dinar KWD 4,389,781 4,368,477 100 Pakistani rupees PKR 487,496 483,596 100 Japanese yen JPY 852,285 845,287 1 Hong Kong dollar HKD 173,238 171,805 1 Omani rial OMR 3,526,202 3,496,564 1 Canadian dollar CAD 984,046 975,944 1 New Zealand dollar NZD 812,908 806,235 1 South African rand ZAR 83,623 82,891 1 Turkish lira TRY 29,615 29,392 1 Russian ruble RUB 19,115 19,056 1 Qatari riyal QAR 372,957 369,895 100 Iraqi dinars IQD 103,631 102,766 1 Syrian pound SYP 12,282 12,181 1 Australian dollar AUD 975,379 967,339 1 Saudi riyal SAR 362,017 359,045 1 Bahraini dinar BHD 3,610,537 3,580,899 1 Singapore dollar SGD 1,063,243 1,054,540 100 Bangladeshi takas BDT 1,105,530 1,096,389 10 Sri Lankan rupees LKR 41,183 40,838 1 Myanmar kyat MMK 647 641 100 Nepalese rupees NPR 893,062 885,441 1 Libyan dinar LYD 213,790 212,067 1 Chinese yuan CNY 200,584 198,987 100 Thai baht THB 4,171,863 4,140,266 1 Malaysian ringgit MYR 342,126 339,636 1,000 South Korean won KRW 900,519 892,943 1 Jordanian dinar JOD 1,914,756 1,899,038 1 euro EUR 1,582,923 1,569,869 100 Kazakh tenge KZT 278,756 276,912 1 Georgian lari GEL 509,912 505,304 1,000 Indonesian rupiah IDR 76,177 75,492 1 Afghan afghani AFN 21,206 21,232 1 Belarusian ruble BYN 494,569 490,510 1 Azerbaijani manat AZN 797,544 790,972 100 Philippine pesos PHP 2,206,320 2,187,495 1 Tajik somoni TJS 146,421 145,706 1 Turkmen manat TMT 387,875 384,691 Venezuelan bolívar VES 2,475 2,455

The CBI adopted the SANA system for currency exchange offices, where one euro costs 1,715,058 rials and $1 costs 1,470,885.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 1.71-1.74 million rials, while one euro is worth 2-2,03 million rials.