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Iran releases currency exchange rates for June 1

Economy Materials 1 June 2026 09:59 (UTC +04:00)
Iran releases currency exchange rates for June 1
Elnur Baghishov
Elnur Baghishov
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BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 1. The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) has released the official exchange rates for foreign currencies as of June 1, Trend reports.

According to the CBI's announced rates, the value of 45 currencies went up, while 1 currencies fell compared to May 31.

The official rate for $1 is 1,357,562 rials, while one euro is valued at 1,582,923 rials. On May 26, the euro was priced at 1,569,869 rials.

Currency

Rial on June 1

Rial on May 31

1 US dollar

USD

1,357,562

1,346,418

1 British pound

GBP

1,826,825

1,811,915

1 Swiss franc

CHF

1,738,221

1,723,978

1 Swedish króna

SEK

146,873

145,665

1 Norwegian krone

NOK

146,831

145,610

1 Danish krone

DKK

211,821

210,082

1 Indian rupee

INR

14,296

14,174

1 UAE Dirham

AED

369,656

366,622

1 Kuwaiti dinar

KWD

4,389,781

4,368,477

100 Pakistani rupees

PKR

487,496

483,596

100 Japanese yen

JPY

852,285

845,287

1 Hong Kong dollar

HKD

173,238

171,805

1 Omani rial

OMR

3,526,202

3,496,564

1 Canadian dollar

CAD

984,046

975,944

1 New Zealand dollar

NZD

812,908

806,235

1 South African rand

ZAR

83,623

82,891

1 Turkish lira

TRY

29,615

29,392

1 Russian ruble

RUB

19,115

19,056

1 Qatari riyal

QAR

372,957

369,895

100 Iraqi dinars

IQD

103,631

102,766

1 Syrian pound

SYP

12,282

12,181

1 Australian dollar

AUD

975,379

967,339

1 Saudi riyal

SAR

362,017

359,045

1 Bahraini dinar

BHD

3,610,537

3,580,899

1 Singapore dollar

SGD

1,063,243

1,054,540

100 Bangladeshi takas

BDT

1,105,530

1,096,389

10 Sri Lankan rupees

LKR

41,183

40,838

1 Myanmar kyat

MMK

647

641

100 Nepalese rupees

NPR

893,062

885,441

1 Libyan dinar

LYD

213,790

212,067

1 Chinese yuan

CNY

200,584

198,987

100 Thai baht

THB

4,171,863

4,140,266

1 Malaysian ringgit

MYR

342,126

339,636

1,000 South Korean won

KRW

900,519

892,943

1 Jordanian dinar

JOD

1,914,756

1,899,038

1 euro

EUR

1,582,923

1,569,869

100 Kazakh tenge

KZT

278,756

276,912

1 Georgian lari

GEL

509,912

505,304

1,000 Indonesian rupiah

IDR

76,177

75,492

1 Afghan afghani

AFN

21,206

21,232

1 Belarusian ruble

BYN

494,569

490,510

1 Azerbaijani manat

AZN

797,544

790,972

100 Philippine pesos

PHP

2,206,320

2,187,495

1 Tajik somoni

TJS

146,421

145,706

1 Turkmen manat

TMT

387,875

384,691

Venezuelan bolívar

VES

2,475

2,455

The CBI adopted the SANA system for currency exchange offices, where one euro costs 1,715,058 rials and $1 costs 1,470,885.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 1.71-1.74 million rials, while one euro is worth 2-2,03 million rials.

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