Kyrgyzstan records robust economic growth driven by key sectors

BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, May 30. The gross domestic product (GDP) of Kyrgyzstan amounted to 602.8 billion soms (approximately $6.9 billion) from January through April 2026, marking a 12.4% increase compared to the same period of the previous year.

Data obtained by Trend from the country's National Statistical Committee shows that the growth was driven by the sectors of goods production, services, and net taxes on products.

Over the reporting period, the growth rate of goods-producing sectors increased by 23% year-on-year, while the services sector expanded by 7.2%. Net taxes on products rose by 11.5%.

In the structure of GDP, the share of services accounted for 50.3%, which is 4.9 percentage points lower compared to January–April of the previous year. In contrast, the share of goods-producing sectors increased by 4.2 percentage points, reaching 33.1%.

Within the goods-producing sectors, the share of construction increased by 2.5 percentage points, and industry by 2.2 percentage points, while the share of agriculture declined by 0.5 percentage points over the same period.

Meanwhile, Kyrgyzstan continues to implement structural economic reforms aimed at strengthening industrial capacity, expanding the services sector, and improving the overall investment climate. In recent years, the country has focused on modernizing key infrastructure, supporting private sector development, and diversifying the economy to reduce dependence on traditional sectors. These efforts are intended to enhance long-term economic resilience and sustain balanced growth across both urban and regional areas.