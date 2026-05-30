Geostat launches unified interactive portal for nationwide price and inflation metrics

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 30. The National Statistics Office of Georgia (Geostat) has launched a comprehensive interactive portal to consolidate nationwide price indices and inflationary metrics into a unified data platform, Trend reports via Geostat.

The digital platform was officially unveiled by Geostat Executive Director Gogita Todradze during a presentation attended by government officials, economic analysts, and institutional research delegates in Tbilisi.

Under Geostat’s updated information dissemination strategy, the newly deployed web portal features six core analytical modules equipped with automated data visualization and filtering tools.

The system includes an "Average Prices" tracking engine for consumer goods alongside dedicated "Inflation" and "Consumer Basket" nodes to monitor structural shifts in household consumption.

For macro-level reporting, the platform integrates producer and import price indices, agricultural unit values, and a "Construction and Real Estate" matrix mapped to residential property values.

Moving forward, the statistics office plans to utilize this open-access infrastructure to streamline economic planning and policy analysis for both state agencies and private sector researchers.