Kyrgyzstan upgrades Kumtor transshipment infrastructure

Photo: Press Service of the Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan

BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, May 28. Kyrgyzstan is modernizing the transshipment base of Kumtor Gold Company in Balykchy as part of efforts to improve logistics and production efficiency at the country’s largest gold mining enterprise, Trend reports, citing the Kyrgyz Cabinet of Ministers.

Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers Adylbek Kasymaliev visited the facility and was briefed on the progress of modernization works, current infrastructure upgrades, and measures aimed at improving logistics and operational processes.

According to the information presented during the visit, the modernization project will improve cargo storage and transportation conditions, enhance technical equipment, and optimize operational activities at the base.

As part of the project, new fuel storage tanks were installed, increasing storage capacity from 12,400 cubic meters to more than 32,000 cubic meters.

Furthermore, improvement works were carried out across an area of 1.2 hectares.

Adylbek Kasymaliev stressed the importance of timely and high-quality implementation of modernization measures, noting that efficient logistics infrastructure is essential for the stable operation of the Kumtor gold mining enterprise.

Kyrgyzstan continues investing in industrial and logistics infrastructure modernization projects aimed at supporting the mining sector and strengthening production efficiency.