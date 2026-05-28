Kazakhstan intends to expand industrial rollout of AI - vice minister

Photo: Official information resource of the Prime Minister of the Republic of Kazakhstan

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, May 28. Kazakhstan intends to develop technological integration and expand the rollout of artificial intelligence (AI) in the industry in the coming years, the country's Vice Minister of Industry and Construction Zhannat Dubirova said at the Eurasian Economic Forum, Trend reports.

According to her, the next stage of the region's development should be technological integration, within which countries can jointly develop innovative solutions, exchange technological developments, and develop unified approaches to regulating the digital environment.

"In the coming years, competition will be based less on market size and resource availability than on technological convenience and the reduction of production costs through technology," Dubirova noted.

She emphasized that Kazakhstan is already actively implementing artificial intelligence technologies in industry. In particular, AI is used for core recognition in geology, which allows for faster analysis of extracted rocks, and in metallurgy for automated control of production processes using computer vision.

According to the vice minister, the country is also considering developing technological cooperation within the EAEU in two key areas: creating a common technological environment for piloting joint solutions and strengthening cooperation in the area of ​​regulation, including cybersecurity, data protection, and legal regulation of AI.

"Kazakhstan has adopted a digital code, and we are ready to share these developments with our colleagues," she said.

Dubirova informed that the AlemAI unified computing power center, which provides centralized access to GPU resources for government agencies and businesses, has become an important element of the digital infrastructure.

"This allows us to connect to a unified infrastructure without having to purchase expensive equipment. Thanks to this, we are actively developing AI in geology, construction, and other industries," she explained.

At the same time, the vice minister emphasized that Kazakhstan views AI not as a tool for replacing workers, but as a means of improving occupational safety and creating new high-tech jobs.

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